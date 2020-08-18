Robert J. ‘Brutus’ Stilb
Sept. 22, 1938 — Aug. 11, 2020
Robert J. “Brutus” Stilb passed away at his residence on August 11, 2020 at the age of 81 years. He was born on September 22, 1938 at home in Milwaukee to Sadie Ludwig. He was raised in Milwaukee and later served in the U.S. Army from 1957 1959 and 1961-1962. Robert loved driving, billiards, music, the TV show “Jeopardy”, riding motorcycles, Rockfest Music Festival with his family, lilacs, tattoos and spending time with family. Robert is survived by his children; Sam Stilb and Stacy Kempfer, son-in-law Thomas Kempfer, grandchildren; Zach (fiancé Heather Delveaux) Kempfer, Lea (Robert) Spaeth, great-grandson Jaxon Kempfer, his roommate Marion Raney and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, sister Rose Kostman and foster brothers Terry and Dean Kanehl.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Veteran’s Administration of Milwaukee, WI for all the care to Robert.
