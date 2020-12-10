Robert J. Van Dyck, 91
Robert J. “Bob” Van Dyck, of Grafton, passed away on November 24, 2020, at the Aurora Medical Center, in Grafton, at the age of 91 years.
Bob was born on October 15, 1929, in Green Bay, the son of the late Ferdinand Van Dyck and the late Mary (nee Janssen) Van Dyck. He later attended De Pere High School and shortly after graduating, Bob enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served two tours of duty. Bob was united in marriage to Rosemary Sanders on September 7, 1953, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, in De Pere. Together their marriage was blessed with five sons, Tom, Steve, Mike, Frank, and Don.
Bob was employed as an engineering manager at Bell Telephone and AT&T for over 30 years. He led a very full life and gave selflessly of his time and talents to many organizations, including St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Grafton, where he was a long-time active member, usher, and member of the church choir. He was a strong leader in the Cub Scout and Boy Scout organizations for the majority of his life, and served as a memorable “Akela” at Indian pageants until very recently. Bob was also very active with St. Vincent DePaul and served as the local chapter president for many years. He enjoyed singing with the Golden Tones and driving for Ozaukee Advocates, but his true love was hunting and spending time with his family at their cabin in the Northwoods.
Bob is survived by his five sons: Tom (Lynda) Van Dyck, Steve “Stretch” Van Dyck, Mike (Dena) Van Dyck, Frank Van Dyck, and Don Van Dyck; grandchildren, Josh, Brian, Aaron, and Caroline Van Dyck, and sister, Janet Pearson. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, and siblings, Bertha Schippers, Ray Van Dyck, Norb Van Dyck, Florence Van Dyck, Betty Hendricks, and Jerry Van Dyck.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a private burial was held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Grafton, where Bob was laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Rosemary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Grafton. A memorial gathering may be held at a later date to honor Bob’s life.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.