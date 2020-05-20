WEST BEND
Robert N. Puerling
Robert Nicholas Puerling — avid golfer, once a fisherman and super fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Gonzaga basketball — entered peacefully into eternal rest with our Lord and Savior on the 15th of May, 2020. with his family by his side. Bob had recently celebrated his 80th birthday.
In 1989, Bob and Barb bought property in Tomahawk, where Bob spent his time fishing; eventually building a new home where they resided from 2000 until 2007. Returning to West Bend in 2007, they spent the past 13 winters in Gulf Shores, Ala.
He regrets leaving behind his beloved wife, Barb. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 18.
Other surviving family members include three daughters: Chris (Pat) Paulik, Lori Smith and Debbie Schultz and his only grandchild and the apple of his eye, Carly Schulz.
He is also survived by his sister, Judy (Larry) Danielson, and brother Richard, brothers-in-law Dick (Karen) and Bob (Barb); along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob had many cherished friends in his lifetime from Tomahawk to Gulf Shores, Ala., as well as West Bend.
He belonged to the Fr. Casper Rehrl Council 1964 Knights of Columbus and Lodge 1398 Loyal Order of the Moose. He was also a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church since his marriage.
He entered heaven to be greeted by his son Jeff; his parents, Nick and Helen Puerling, his in-laws, Arnold and Imelda Sauer; his son-in-law Mike Schultz as well as aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank Horizon Home Care and Hospice as well as the many family and friends who offered prayers and support.
In order to take appropriate precautions against COVID19 the family will be holding a private funeral service.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave condolences.