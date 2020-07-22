WEST BEND
Robert S. Tennies
May 10, 1947 — July 17, 2020
Robert S. Tennies, age 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born May 10, 1947, in Hartford, son of the late Alfred and Verabelle Tennies (Goetz).
Robert graduated from Slinger High School. He was an Army veteran and belonged to the American Legion. He enjoyed early retirement after working most of his life as a heavy equipment operator for Local 139. He was born and raised on Big Cedar Lake and resided there most of his life. He had a passion for gardening, the lake life, traveling to Florida by his palm trees and salty sea, old time country music, and without a doubt he was a gambler. He was an incredible carpenter, who built the home his daughter grew up in from the ground up, every single block, nail, board and intricate detail. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and golf. He will forever be known as a gentle, loving soul, with a heart of gold and his famous saying “toodaloo.”
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Verville; granddaughter, Taylore Verville (Nate Christenson); sister, Karen (Frank Wirkus), brother, Richard Tennies; nephew, Jamie Tennies; companion, Lynn Kidd; special friend Phil Verville III, and all his beloved family and friends.
A private service and celebration of life will be held with his immediate family. In lieu of flowers and cards, please send all correspondence to Phillip Funeral Home at 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, 53095, c/o: Robert Tennies family.
The family would like to thank the ER and ICU staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their utmost care and compassion.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.