Roegill ‘Jill’ M. (nee Hetzel) Mayer
Oct. 1, 1932 — Dec. 7, 2020
Roegill “Jill” M. (nee Hetzel) Mayer, of Rubicon, found her eternal peace on December 7, 2020, from complications of Covid-19 at the age of 88. She was born on Oct. 1, 1932, along with a twin sister, Roegean “Jean” to Frank & Marie (nee Crawford) Hetzel of Rubicon. She had an older brother, Jerome and younger brother Frank Jr. She was born, went to school, worked and lived in Rubicon most of her life. She was first married to Joseph Hose who preceded her in death in 1966. They owned Joe & Jill’s Tap in Rubicon. She had an array of other jobs, starting at a young age in a shoe factory and followed with many years at Stanga Cheese Factory, Hetzel’s Tap, Komp’s Market, finally retiring from B&S Liquor in Hartford.
Over 50 years ago she met and then married Donald Mayer. They resided in Rubicon, spending the last few years in Hartford at The Waterford of Hartford. She is survived by her husband Donald, special nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.
Jill was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, first husband Joseph Hose, nephews and other family members.
She enjoyed life, people and making someone laugh. She loved to travel by bus, train, cruise ship or plane seeing all parts of the U.S. and abroad. She had a special gift of being LUCKY which followed by many times of proudly announcing “BINGO”. Luck followed her to Las Vegas 40+ times and then back home with scratch off tickets. She was able to satisfy her crush on Elvis when she saw him perform. Elvis was “HER GUY” and she received many Elvis gifts to adorn her attire and home over time. Jill played a major role in the lives of her nieces and nephews and many spent repeated days and nights with her. “She was always more than Aunt to us; she was SPECIAL, LOVING, a second mother, and she seem to make you feel HOME whenever you were with her.” She was an amazing baker with countless numbers of cheesecakes leaving her kitchen for family gatherings and designated parties. She also, loved to can their whole garden of goodness! Also, a special fondness in her heart for black cats.
Jill was loved by all but more Important — she loved all. She worked hard, played hard and left our family and the world a better place because she was in it. The sky and the heavens are brighter now with her watching down on us.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family service. She will be interred at St. John’s Catholic Church cemetery in Rubicon. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Masses and charities that were special to her heart.
The family wishes to Thank all her FAMILY Of CARETAKERS at The Waterford and Heartland Hospice for their loving kindness shown to Jill the last years and days of her life.
