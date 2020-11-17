Boynton Beach, Fla.
Roger Byron Perry
Feb. 12, 1946 - Nov. 7, 2020
Roger Byron Perry passed away on November 7, 2020, in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Roger Perry was born on February 12, 1946, to De Lyle and Adeline (Krutz) Perry in Milwaukee. He attended school in the West Bend School District and graduated from West Bend High School with the class of 1964. After graduation Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for four years with part of his enlistment served in the Republic of Vietnam.
Roger is survived by his sister, Sue Perry Seidl, of Boynton Beach, Florida.
Roger lived for several years in Houston, Texas before moving to Florida to be near his sister. Roger worked for many years as a successful real estate agent.
Roger loved working and training his dogs for field trials for many years and made many friends in the dog training and field trials held throughout the United States.
Roger was proceeded in death by his father, mother, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Burial will take place at South Florida VA National Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Roger’s arrangements have been entrusted to Premier Funeral Services, Lake Worth, Florida.