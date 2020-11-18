Sahuarita, Ariz.
Ronald A. Cichocki
June 30, 1945 - Nov. 4, 2020
Ronald A. Cichocki, formerly of West Bend, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the age of 75 in Sahuarita, AZ, due to complications related to treatment of cancer.
Born June 30, 1945 and raised in Green Bay, Ron was the third of seven children. He graduated from Our Lady of Premontre High School in 1963 then proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a submariner on the USS Halfbeak stationed in the Mediterranean.
He married his wife, Carol, on November 18, 1982 in Green Bay. Ron is also survived by his daughters Triena Bodart (Bruce) of West Bend, Chrissann Jaeger (Daryl) of Kewaskum, and Holly Cook (Mike) of Crystal Falls, MI, and seven grandchildren: Tyler, Cassandra, Brandon, Kambria, Kallissa, Benjamin, and Jonathan.
Ron worked in sales for Kemps Dairy Products for 30 years. His wit, humor, and “Ron-isms” were well-known among his co-workers, customers, and family. Throughout his life he enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing, playing cards and especially poker. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Arthur, and mother, Dorothy, in 2013. Art and PeeWee had their hands full with Ron and his older brother, Roger. Their youth was filled with mischief and shenanigans and continued a lifetime.
Ron loved his family deeply and always made time for his children and grandchildren. Each held a special place in his heart, including his brother, Roger (Mary), and sister Karen.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held in the near future. Please consider signing our online guest book (https://www.greenvalleymortuary.net/obituary/ronald-cichocki) to share your condolences, stories and photos with the family.
Forever in our hearts