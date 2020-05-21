Ronald F. Nennig, 88
Ronald Frederick Nennig passed away December 22, 2019. The son of Peter and Mildred Nennig, Ron was born on December 19, 1931, in Sheboygan. He was 88 years old.
A former longtime resident of Cedarburg and an active member of the Cedarburg Legionnaires, Ron proudly served his country overseas in the United States Air Force. After his discharge, Ron pursued a career in banking at the Colonial State Bank in Thiensville, serving as assistant vice president until his retirement. Ron lived a wonderful, long life and will be forever in the hearts of all he touched.
Yearly trips with the “Florida Group,” get-togethers with the lifelong “Sheboygan Couples Club” group, and the outings shared with his Cedarburg and Wauwatosa close friends were all much-anticipated fun times Ron loved. His search for and ownership of late-model cars, rooting for the Green Bay Packers, and DIY projects around the home, not only kept him busy, but made him so happy. Ron’s witty sense of humor and overwhelming compassion for family and friends will truly be missed.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Ann of 63 years; four children, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one younger sister.
When it is safe to do so, a celebration of life with family and friends to honor Ron will take place.