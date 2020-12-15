Ronald Gramoll, 84
Ronald Alvin Gramoll of Grafton passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife and family by his side in the evening hours of Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was 84 years old.
Ron was born in the town of Grafton at home on May 9, 1936, the son of Edwin Gramoll and Sylvia Gramoll nee Hamann. He grew up and went to school in Ozaukee county while working on the family farm. He would remember and talk fondly of working with the riding and work horses on the farm.
On August 14, 1954, Ron married Dolores Scheer, daughter of William Scheer and Christiana Scheer nee Bruss. Together they enjoyed playing sheepshead with family and friends, camping and in later years traveling throughout the United States and a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Germany. Ron was an excellent bowler and avid fisherman; he especially loved fishing on Lake Michigan.
Ronald had a strong work ethic that contributed to his dedicated service of 43 1/2 years at Kiekhafer/Mercury Marine beginning in Cedarburg in 1957 and transferring to Fond Du Lac for the last 23 1/2 years, retiring in the year 2000.
Family was particularly important to Ron; he loved spending time with his wife, Dolores, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his wife, Dolores, and his five children: Susan (Dustan) Mattingly, Gary (Lori) Gramoll, Wendy (Jon) Freeland, Vickie (Kevin) Sperber and Rick (Julie) Gramoll.
He is further survived by 17 grandchildren: Ryan and Calvin Freeland, Lyndsay (Craig) Carroll, Michaela Mattingly, Michelle, Kyle and Marissa Gramoll, Wesley (Kelsey)and Eric (Dani) Freeland, Caitlyn (Scott) Fenton, Dillon and Abigail Freeland, Brandon (Sarah), Sean (Caitlin) and Mitchell Sperber, Nicholas and Brady Gramoll; and eight great-grandchildren, with another on the way. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Jeanette Gramoll, nieces, nephews and other relatives and close friends, as well as his dog Chloe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Sylvia; in-laws, William and Christiana; and siblings, Laverne (Lester) Kasten, Norvin Gramoll, Leatrice (Oliver) Jaeger, Marlyss (Leroy) Guidinger.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 715 6th Avenue, Grafton WI 53024, followed by a private (due to COVID-19) funeral service. Pastors Paul Bulgerin and Heidi Borkenhagen will preside over the service. Masks will be required for visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or the memorial of your choice.