Ronald I. Wobschall
Ronald I. Wobschall entered the gates of heaven riding in on his Harley to be reunited with the love of his life, Mary, of 62 years. He passed away on September 5, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Ron spent his early years working for the city of Cedarburg. He was also a volunteer for the Cedarburg Fire Department, which he eventually retired from. After that he worked for Stoffel Equipment for 36 years repairing lift trucks and then later working in customer service.
Ron spent many years riding his Harley with Mary. After Mary couldn’t ride anymore his daughter Cindy joined him on his rides.
Ron is survived by his daughters: Sue (Gary) Scheer and Cindy (Jim) McGrath; grandchildren: Shelley (Kevin) Hyde and Shaun (Kelly) Scheer; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Madelyn, Joeclyn and Rayna; special friend, Don, sisters: Eunice Becksted, Bonnie (John) Holbrook and Carol Bender; brothers: Ralph (Judy) Wobschall and Don (Susan) Weir. Ron was
blessed with many friends throughout his life. He loved his family with all his heart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and brothers-in-law, Ken Becksted and Don Bender.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Horizon Hospice for their special care.
A private family service was held.