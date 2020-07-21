WEST BEND
Ronald K. Kostritza
Jan. 26, 1939 — July 18, 2020
Ronald “Ron” K. Kostritza, 81, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born on January 26, 1939, to the late Alexander and Jeanette (nee Wilson) Kostritza in Milwaukee. Ron graduated from Custer High School. He honorably served in the United States Navy from 1957-1966 during Vietnam. Ron drove taxi in San Diego until returning to Wisconsin in 1968. On September 24, 1976, he was united in marriage to Ruth Haug in Port Washington. He worked for the West Bend Fire Department for 21 years, drove school bus for the district for 15 years, and West Bend Taxi, known as “TC”, for 16 years. Ron was a member of the Tin Can Sailors (Navy Destroyer Veterans), and DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailors Association). He enjoyed camping, fishing, and golfing in Door County. Ron especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Ruth Kostritza; three children, Rhonda (Kirk) Spoor, Kristin Gimisi, and Ryan Kostritza; three grandchildren, Malaika Gimisi, Brianna Gimisi, and Alyssa Spoor; three sisters, Jeannal (Edward) Baker, Susan (Steve) Peck, and Karen King; three sisters-in-law, Caryl (Jan) Dengel, Marilyn (Gwynn) Theusch, and Patti Haug; two brothers-in-law, Joseph (Sharon) Haug and Daniel Haug; his dog, Pebbles; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Richard Haug and his father- and mother-in-law, Theodore and Adeline Haug.
A memorial service in remembrance of Ron will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.
Memorials to the Wounded Warriors in Ron’s name are appreciated by the family.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ron’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.