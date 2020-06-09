WEST BEND
Ronald L. “Ronnie” Hanson
Sept. 2, 1934 — June 6, 2020
Ronald Leroy “Ronnie” Hanson, age 85 years, of West Bend passed away on June 6, 2020, at Cedar Bay West in West Bend. Ronnie was born on September 2, 1934, in Strum in Pepin County to Ralph and Gladys Hanson (Larson). He was united in marriage to Janet Buechel (nee Hughes) on November 16, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Kohler. Ronnie attended school in Trempealeau County in a single-room schoolhouse. He worked in the Dakotas and Montana in his teenaged years, then moved back to Wisconsin in 1965 and worked as a lumberjack. Ronnie served in the United States Army and was deployed to Korea in the Military Police Division, then he was stationed in Japan as a United Nations Honor Guard. Ronnie was a member of the Robert G. Romaine American Legion Post #0384. He retired from Gehl after 31 years of employment. Ronnie also worked for General Telephone Exchange (GTE) for a few years.
Ronnie was “Master of All Trades.” He restored old cars and tractors, he remodeled homes, and if it need to be fixed, installed or built Ronnie could do it. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Wisconsin and Montana. Ronnie went on the Honor Flight in September 2015 with Calvin Ebersold, who attended boot camp with Ronnie back in the 1950s.
Those Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Janet; two children, Jim (Sue) Buechel and Jeannie Wilde; four grandchildren, Amy (Ron) Hayden, Doug (Kathryn) Buechel, Chad Wilde, and Jeffrey (Melissa) Buechel; two great-grandsons, Bradley and Matthew Buechel; seven siblings, Darlene (Duane) Gorkowski, Joanne Moore, Sandra Conley, Roger Hollister, Daniel Hollister, William (Mary) Hollister, and Mary (Rick) Miles; and three sisters-in-law, Dawn Hanson, Anne Uelman, and Joan (Jack) Eggers. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his infant son, Roy James Hanson; parents-in-law, Clyde and Margaret Hughes; brother Dennis Hanson; four brothers-inlaw, Ray Moore, Chuck Conley, Pearson (Sharon) Hughes, and Donald Uelman, Sr.; sister-in-law Carol (Leo) Brown; and sonin- law, Larry Wilde.
Funeral service for Ronnie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Myrhum Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095). Private inurnment at Ledgeview Memorial Park at a later date.
Ronnie’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the family preferred.
Ronnie’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Bay West for the loving care they provided.
