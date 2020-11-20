WEST BEND
Ronald Turk
Jan. 31, 1936 - Nov. 18, 2020
Mr. Ronald Turk of West Bend passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Harbor Campus in Port Washington. He was 84.
Ron was born in Pennsylvania on January 31, 1936, son of Claude and Flossie (Drake) Turk. He graduated from Oil City High School in 1955. Ron was united in marriage to Kathleen Elias on August 17, 1957, at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Ron and Kathy started their family in Milwaukee and in 1973 they moved to West Bend.
Ron retired from Becker Construction as a work site foreman after many years of dedicated service. Following retirement, the couple moved to Townsend. They later moved to Madison (2015) and eventually settled in Port Washington (2018). Ron enjoyed working on cars and completing many home improvement projects for friends and family. Ron was a former member of St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in Lakewood and helped supervised their expansion project.
Ron is survived by his children, Mary (Warren) Arndt of West Bend and Daniel (Jean) Turk of Wickenburg, AZ; grandchildren Jeannine (Craig) Waterson, Kenneth (Melissa) Turk, Jason Turk, Shawn (Abigail) Turk-Hardy, Ryan Turk, Eric Turk and Melyssa (Cody) Tromberg. He is further survived by 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Wade Turk of Franklin, PA, daughter-in-law Cindy Turk of West Bend, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; his son John Turk; parents, Claude and Flossie Turk; and sisters-in-law Marian Beaudry and Terry Turk.
Ron will he laid to rest at St Mary’s Cemetery in Port Washington.
The family would like to express a special thank-you to the staff at Harbor Campus and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.