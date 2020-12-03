Roy Edward Husk, 74
Roy Edward Husk, 74, died suddenly and peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020, at his home in Cedarburg. His final day was joyfully spent surrounded by his family.
Roy was born July 10, 1946, in Milwaukee to Roy and Olive (Frank) Husk. He married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Husk, on October 26, 1968. He was her constant companion, and they spent the next 52 years creating endless fun memories.
Roy worked many years as a steamfitter with Local 601. He was a member of the Army Reserve. Roy loved traveling with his wife and family and also enjoyed hunting, golfing, bird watching, and watching westerns.
His family knew him to be selfless and friendly to everyone. He was always playfully joking around and entertained his family with his fun-loving antics. His grandchildren resided close to his home and the highlight of his day was seeing them laugh and smile. He loved life and carried himself with a good sense of humor, finding a reason to enjoy each day.
He had a great love for animals, allowing pets of all kinds into his home. There have been many dogs and cats throughout his life drawn to his gentle and kind manner. He will be sadly missed by Pebbles, his devoted dachshund.
Roy suffered a stroke in 2013, which made communicating a challenge. His personality continued to shine through, and he enjoyed his life, always present in his family’s most special occasions.
His grandson Mark was his right-hand man for many years, faithfully by his side, caring for him with love and compassion.
He was the beloved husband of Ruth Ann (Stryzewski) Husk; loving father of David (Lori) Husk, Ann Marie (Mark) Mollenhauer, Steven Husk, and Adam (Kristin) Husk; cherished grandfather of Andrew and Anthony Husk, Mark, Casey, Hannah, and Lily Mollenhauer, Logan and Caitlin Husk, and Molly and Adam Husk. He was endearing brother-in-law to Sister Mary Clarette Stryzewski, Patricia (Richard) Klein, and Allen (Judy) Stryzewski; brother of Winifred Spasaro, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Carol Heck and Delores Zemlicka, and his nephew Robin Zemlicka.
A memorial service will be held for Roy at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012. The Husk family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3. Roy will be laid to rest at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery in Mequon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Stroke Association, whose sole focus is reducing disability and death from stroke: www.stroke.org
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.