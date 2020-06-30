Ruby Anna Kertscher
January 2, 1931 – June 28, 2020
Ruby A. Kertscher (nee Meyer), passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020, at Kathy Hospice at the age of 89 years. Ruby was born on January 2, 1931, in the Town of Scott to George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer, and was raised in the surrounding area. On July 31, 1948, Ruby married Raymond H. Kertscher at St. Martin’s Church in Fillmore and began her family. Ruby enjoyed reading, volunteering at Samaritan Home, and especially spending time at the family cottage at Pine Lake. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Ruby is survived by her daughters: Linda Hollister, LuAnn (Mark) Larson, Lois (Perry) Ebersold, and LaVern Kertscher; her granddaughter Amanda (Chris) Knehans; two great-granddaughters Jillian and Kayleigh Knehans; her brother Alfred Meyer; and her feline companion Bubba; other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, sister Marilyn Meyer, brother William Meyer, brother Melvin Meyer, son-in-law Sherman Hollister, two sisters-in-law Rita and Patricia Meyer.
Funeral services for Ruby will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend) with Pastor David presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park following the service.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.