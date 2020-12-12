Russell H. Wagner
Oct. 22, 1937 — Dec. 9, 2020
Russell H. Wagner, age 83 passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1937 to parents Herbert and Anita (Hahn) Wagner. Russell was a graduate of Hartford Union High School in 1955. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1957-1958. Russell was able to take an Honor Flight in 2017. He was united in marriage to Mary Schneider on September 21, 1963 at First Evangelical United Brethren Church, Hartford.
Russell spent his life trucking and farming, retiring from West Bend Transit in 1996. In his younger years he enjoyed running cross country and softball and later playing dartball, bowling, watching sports, relaxing on the front porch, getting together for coffee, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Russell was a life long member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church – Huilsburg.
Russell is survived by his loving wife Mary; four children, Julie (Rob) Amaro of Brookfield, IL, Jennie (Jason) Carlson, Steven, both of Hartford and Michael (Kami) of Brookfield, WI; six grandchildren, Alicia, Grant, Tyler, Hannah, Mason and Ryan; brother, Ralph (Elaine); brother-in-law, Glenn (Shirley) Schneider; sisterin- law, Jeanette Schneider; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Russell is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Margaret (Edwin) Troeller; sister, Delores (Victor) Kleist; brothers-in-law, Gene Schneider, John (Mary) Schneider and Jim Troeller.
Funeral Services for Russell will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church – Huilsburg, W691 County Rd. S, Hartford on Sunday, December 13 at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Jeffery Drake presiding. Visitation for family and friends from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Committal and Military Honors to follow in the Church Cemetery. Wearing of masks will be observed and appreciated. The family would like to thank Dr. Jella, Dr. Chen, Carol and staff at the Hartford Surgical Center, Christian Family Solutions and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Trinity Church or the charity of choice.