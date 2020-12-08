Ruth Ann Hurt, 72
Ruth Ann Hurt (nee Arentz), passed away December 2, 2020, at the age of 72 years.
Ruth was born December 12, 1947, to the late Carl John and the late Rita Elizabeth (nee Vandeboom) Arentz at the St. Alphonsus Hospital, in Port Washington. Carl was serving in the United States Navy at the time of Ruth Ann’s birth.
Ruth was baptized on December 21, 1947 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Saukville, by Father Francis J. Knornischild. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School from 1954 to 1962. Ruth received her diploma of nursing from St. Mary’s School of Nursing, in Milwaukee, from 1966 to 1969. Her nursing career took her to Lexington, KY where she met her husband and worked for 22 years at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. She finished her career at Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital, retiring in 2012.
Ruth is survived by her children, Carrie Townsend and Kenneth Hurt, grandchildren, Hailey (Tommy) Harlamert, Alicia Townsend and Brooklyn Townsend. She is further survived by one brother, six sisters, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass was held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington Ave., Grafton. A Graveside Service will take place today, Tuesday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Polly and Bill Van Dyke Cancer Center – Ascension Columbia St Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee are appreciated. To send online condolences to the family please visit www.muellerfuneralhome. com Mueller Funeral Home, muellerfuneralhome.com, is serving the family.