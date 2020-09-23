HARTFORD
Ruth Maher
Feb. 9, 1925 — Sept. 21, 2020
Ruth Maher (nee Janquart) 95, also known as “Granma Ruth,” of Hartford passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Ruth was born in Green Bay on February 9, 1925.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (Rene’) Hart, Robert Hart, Sally (Allan) Maas, James Maher, and Thomas Maher; six grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; daughter-in-law, Cindy Maher; and sister, Mary (Conrad) Menzel. She is further survived by her dog, Dixie. and nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maher; son, John Maher; infant daughter, RuthAnn Maher; daughter-in-law, Joyce Hart; two granddaughters, Julie and Lisa Hart; and one great-granddaughter, Lee Christine Sattler.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date.
Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free!
I follow the plan God laid for me.
I saw His face, I heard his call, I took His hand and left it all ...
I could not stay another day, To love, to laugh, to work or play; Tasks
left undone must stay that way.
And if my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss...
Ah yes, these things I, too, shall miss.
My life’s been full, I’ve savored much: Good times, good friends, a loved-one’s touch.
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief — Don’t shorten yours with undue grief.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow, enjoy the sunshine of the morrow.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.