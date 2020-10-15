Ryan N. Brown, 34
Ryan N. Brown passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 34 years.
He was the loving son of Nicole (the late Mark) Brown, dear brother of Mark (Stephanie) Brown and Michelle (Christopher) Vahsholtz. He was the proud uncle of Caitlyn, Coltyn and Carsyn Brown and Austin, Chayse and Brielle Vahsholtz, and beloved grandson of Neil (Nancy) Mertz. He is further survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Dr. John (Janet) Brown and Arlene Mertz and Michael Cassidy. Visitation will be at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
