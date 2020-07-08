HARTFORD
Sandie B. Schauer
Oct. 22, 1941 — July 3, 2020
Sandie B. Schauer (nee Wittenburg), age 78, of Hartford went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Gardens of Hartford in Hartford. She was born October 22, 1941 in Hartford to Carl and Esther (nee Falkenstein) Wittenburg. Sandie met the love of her life, George Schauer, at Hartford Union High School and they were united in marriage on April 22, 1961 at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. George proceeded her in death in February this year and most certainly he was the first to greet her when she entered her eternal home.
Sandie’s hobbies included reading, scrapbooking, antiquing, gardening and travel. Most of all she was a lifetime follower of Jesus and was active in her Bible study at Northbrook church and the Cedar Ridge Community in West Bend. She enjoyed many friendships over the years and enjoyed visits with her family and friends. She also had a special place in her heart for her pet dogs Misty, Gus, Sparks, and Max.
Sandie is survived by 3 children, Steven (Kathleen) Schauer of Davenport, Iowa, Alan (Penny) Schauer of Madison, WI and David (Michelle) Schauer of Saddlebrooke, Missouri; grandchildren, Alexander, Abigail, Hannah, Benjamin, Christina, Kaitlin and Andrew; Siblings Lavern Schulz, Joanne (Richard) Montague, and Jasmine (Rich) Fine and brother-in-law John (Jeanine) Schauer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Esther, brother-in-law Glenn Schulz, and sister-in-law Joyce (Burt) Williams.
A Memorial service for Sandie will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Northbrook church (4014 Hwy 167, Richfield, WI 53076). Due to the global pandemic there will be no formal greeting line.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations be made to Northbrook church or World Vision.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.