Sarah A. Sweet, 73
Sarah A. Sweet passed away on July 19, 2020 at her home in Grafton.
Born in Fond du Lac to Henry W. and Lorna Ludwig Sweet on November 30, 1946, Sarah attended Luco School, Roosevelt Junior High School, L.P. Goodrich High School, Oshkosh State College and was a member of Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church. Traveling extensively throughout her professional career, Sarah held many positions, most notably at Brunswick Corporation and Wells Manufacturing Corporation of Fond du Lac, Johnson Controls, Foley and Lardner Law and Direct Supply, all of Milwaukee. She ultimately settled in her beloved Cedarburg, where she happily resided for many years, and more recently in Grafton. Sarah was a talented artist and a gifted entrepreneur but her passion was dealing in collectibles. She participated in Maxwell Street Days in Cedarburg along with many other art events. She enjoyed a good game of sheepshead and looked forward to Canasta Card Club with her dear friends Janet, Linda, Carol and Marcia and truly valued her time spent with Dave, Bob and Luke visiting “the best little shop” in Cedarburg. Sarah was also very tuned into political events of the day and was an avid Packers fan. Above all, one of her proudest achievements was holding the honor of being a founding member of the now-defunct W.W.W. Club of Luco.
Surviving Sarah is sister-in-law Carla Sweet, nephew Michael (Julie) Sweet, niece Anne (Ted) Collier, stepnephew Michael (Alyssa) Huebner, grandnieces Emma, Hannah and Faith as well as treasured friends Jeanne and Mary Jo.
Preceding Sarah in death were her parents, brother H. “Steve” Sweet, and nephew Joel Sweet, along with many fur babies, particularly Emma.
There are many health care professionals to thank for Sarah’s care, especially Dr. Corey Shamah of Aurora Health Care in Grafton, whom Sarah trusted and admired.
Memorials in Sarah’s name may be sent to a charity or beneficiary of your choosing.
Services have been suspended due to present conditions but please remember Sarah with a happy thought and an act of kindness.