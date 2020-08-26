HARTFORD
Shane O. Carr
Jan 10, 1970 — Aug. 20, 2020
Shane O. Carr, age 50 of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Shane was born January 10, 1970, in Hartford to James O. “Jim” and Barbara (nee Polacek) Carr. He was united in marriage to Kim Newlun on September 6, 1996, on the Chief Waupaca Sternwheeler on the Chain O’Lakes, near Waupaca. Shane graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1988. He started his tool and die machinist career at Dave’s Job Shop in Hartford, where he served his apprenticeship and became a journeyman machinist in 1993. He worked at MG industries for a short time before going to work for Hechimovich Machining where he fulfilled his dream of owning his own shop when he and his business partner, Steve Simpson, bought the company from Tom Hechimovich.
Shane was a longtime member of Duo County and Open Division Pool League. He was part of teams that won several championships for Tommy’s Corners and The Pour House in Hartford Shane loved life, laughter, time with family and friends, shooting pool, golfing and deer hunting.
Shane is survived by his loving wife, Kim; son, Emmett; his father, Jim; sisters, Angy (Chris) Steiner and Amy (Steve) Muras; brother, Lou Fierro; parents-inlaw, Debbie and Mark Wenzelow; sister-in-law, Karie (Dennis) Satorius; brothers-in-law, Kipp Newlun (friend, Danelle) and Eric (Natalie), Jeff (Ashley) and Mike (fiancé, Brigid) Wenzelow. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Josh (Jen) Scherger, Cyle (Jenna) Scherger, Aleya (Allen)
Feutz, Aleisha Muras, Tre Blohm, Andy (Heather) Pribbernow, Olivia (Connor) Erickson, Tea (Colton) Coffin, Kendall Newlun (fiance, Brad Johnson), Zoe Newlun (fiance, Jacob Barnett), Trevor Fletcher (friend, Mackenzie), and Grant and Madison Wenzelow; great-nieces and nephews, Kinsley, Everly, Logan, Brooklyn, Quinn, Rosie and Oliver (due October 2020); aunts and uncles, Carol (Steve) Gehring, Pauline (John) Weis, Janice (Cliff) Altmann, Mary Soper, Greg (Helen) Polacek; and current, longtime pool team members, Danny Moser, Chris Kohler, and Corey Erstad. He is further survived by cousins, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded by his mother, Barbara Carr; fatherin- law, Walter “Wally” Newlun; grandparents, Charles and Justin Polacek and Wilbur “Don” and Therese Carr; uncle, Billy Polacek; cousin, Katy Polacek and other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Shane was held at Shimon Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with burial at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Rubicon.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.