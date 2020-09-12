HARTFORD
Sharon L. Koester
March 17, 1942 — Sept. 5, 2020
Sharon L. Koester (nee Lorenz), age 78, of Hartford joined her husband on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1942 in Grandville to Hollis L. and Virginia G. (nee Greenwood) Lorenz. She was a 1960 graduate of Custer High School in Milwaukee. On June 10, 1961 she married Heinz G. Koester in Waukegan, IL. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Sharon worked at Hartford Memorial Hospital for 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their cottage in Fox Lake, reading and doing puzzles. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Cindy) Koester of Crandon, Barbara (Larry) Schmidt of Hartford and Teresa Mueller of Hartford; grandchildren Danielle (Mike) Retzlaff of Allenton whom she adopted and raised, Raymond (Alicia) Koester, Ethan (MyKayla) Mueller and Riley (Stephane) Mueller; great-grandchildren Skylar Retzlaff, Pierce Retzlaff, Aurora Williams and Gabielle Koester, Aliker and Braxton Mueller; two sisters, Sandra (Richard) Nemetz and Pamela (John) Small. Sharon is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Hollie Jean, and her husband, Heinz.
Per Sharon’s request there will be no funeral services held.
The Shimon Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.