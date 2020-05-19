Shelby J. Blawat, 52
Shelby J. Blawat of West Bend passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 52 years. Shelby is survived by his loving wife, Andrea (nee Hansen); children Nikki and Jake; mother, Marsha (nee Klopotek), and stepfather, Mike Cridelich; brother Cory (Marie) Blawat, niece, Alyssa, and nephew, Luke; brother Darrick (Katie) Cridelich, nephews Dresden, Chase and Logan. He is also survived by mother-in-law Linda Hansen, father-in-law Harold (Debbie) Hansen, and brother-in-law Kevin (Cindy) Hansen; as well as extended family members and friends. Shelby was preceded in death by his father, James L. Blawat; grandparents Alphonse and Charlotte Klopotek, and Leo and Lucille Blawat.
Shelby graduated from Grafton High School in 1986. In 1998 he married Andrea and together they raised two wonderful children. Shelby was a very loving father and so proud of his kids. He was always Nikki’s number one swimming fan, and always encouraged Jake’s musical talent and guitar playing. He also enjoyed both of their artistic abilities.
Shelby was an excellent cook and grill master, and loved to cook for his family. He started his career in high school, working at Mother’s Restaurant, followed by the Grafton Hotel, Millie’s Spaghetti Factory and Jerry’s Old Town. He later switched to the water industry,
where he worked at Mermaid/Culligan, Budiac Plumbing and finally, Evoqua Water Technologies.
Shelby enjoyed the outdoors, notably hunting, fishing, gardening and bird watching. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers. Shelby will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to thank the caring doctors and nurses of the Grafton Aurora Cancer Center, as well as the staff at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa for their loving care.
A memorial visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg on Wednesday, May 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please observe the rules of social distancing during.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or an organization of your choice are appreciated.
