Sheldon Brian Sepstead, 85
Sheldon Brian Sepstead passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born to Franklin and Helen Sepstead on October 18, 1935. Sheldon married Carole Butzlaff and prior to her death (1937-2017) they enjoyed 52 years together.
Sheldon graduated from Grafton High School in 1953 as senior class president and salutatorian. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. Sheldon continued his schooling and earned a Doctor of Law degree in 1960 from the UW-Madison. Following graduation, he joined a law firm in Superior before returning to Grafton. His interest in the Jaycees while in Superior led to the sponsorship of a new chapter in Grafton. Sheldon was a founder and first president of the Grafton Jaycees.
In 1962, he joined a law firm in Wausau and became very involved in politics, managing the campaign of a gubernatorial candidate. Sheldon worked for several other firms before joining Wisconsin Electric Power Co. in Racine as a corporate staff attorney performing legal services for both Wisconsin Electric Power and Wisconsin Natural Gas. He served on the corporate management staff of Wisconsin Natural Gas longer than any other officer, manager, or employee. Sheldon was an active contributor and member of American Gas Association and received the AGA’s Outstanding Service Award for “unusual and extraordinary services which contributed to the general welfare and successful progress of the American Gas Association.” He was also a member of many other organizations including the Self-Insurers Advisory Council and was recognized by the Wisconsin Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations for “meritorious service.” Since retiring and returning to Grafton, Sheldon had been a member of the Grafton Historic Preservation Commission for over a decade.
Sheldon is survived by his son, Sean, and was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Carole.
