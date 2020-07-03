Shelly R. Puestow
March 17, 1968 — June 26, 2020
Shelly R. Puestow, age 52, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Hartford Aurora Medical Center. She was born on March 17, 1968, in West Bend to Gerald and Bonnie (nee Hafemeister/Styne) Puestow. Shelly had a great love for animals especially dogs, cats and her horse Mystic Jade. She enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. She was very artistic with the ability to envision a design and then create it, whether it be a drawing or a home furnishing. She attended MATC in Fond du Lac and received a cosmetology degree.
Shelly is survived by her loving parents; her sister, Karen (Randy) May of West Bend; her niece Heather May (Matt McCutcheon) of Menomonee Falls; her nephew Dylan May (Emily Kissel) of West Bend; special friend Kip Erickson; many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI, 53095, with Pastor Casey Sugden presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday, July 7, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. Private interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
A special thank-you to Hartford EMS and the Aurora medical staff.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 and www.phillipfuneralhome.com.