Sherry (Kestenbaum) Grossman, 73
May 11, 1946 -- May 5, 2020
Our sweet wife, mom, sister, “grammy,” aunt, cousin, and dear friend Sherry (Kestenbaum) Grossman lost her battle with several health conditions and passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Sherry was a longtime resident of Cedarburg. She enjoyed retirement in the Saddlebrooke Community of Tucson, Ariz., with Daniel, her loving husband of 52 years. Sherry was born on May 11, 1946, to Jerome and Roslyn Kestenbaum. She was born in New York, N.Y., and spent her early years in Tampa, Fla., and Havana, Cuba. Her father’s career later took the family to Nashville, Tenn., where she attended high school. Sherry graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in secondary education. She was a substitute teacher and taught Sunday school. Her greatest joy was being a stay-at-home mom to her two daughters, Caren and Stacy.
Sherry enjoyed shopping, going out to lunch, playing canasta, entertaining friends, volunteering at women’s and children’s organizations, traveling, reading, baking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had an infectious smile.
Above all else, it was family who brought the greatest joy, contentment, and pleasure to Sherry’s life. Sherry is survived by her husband, Daniel Grossman; daughters Caren (Grossman) Cherveny, son-in-law, Patrick Cherveny, and Stacy (Grossman) Lovell and son-in-law Mike Lovell; grandchildren Alec, Gavin, and Hadley Cherveny, Mia, Aubrey, and Brandon Lovell. She is also survived by her brother Lenny Kestenbaurm and two sisters-in-law, Marianne Kestenbaum and Ruthellen Keiser. She is survived by her nephews Ben Keiser, Jesse Keiser, and David Kestenbaum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Roslyn Kestenbaum; and in-laws Sidney and Sara Grossman. Sherry was fortunate to be surrounded by countless friends whom she considered family.
Due to current health and safety directives, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, contributions may be made in her name to Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Ariz. The medical staff at Barrow provided outstanding compassion and care.
Donations in Sherry’s Memory: Barrow Neurological Foundation 124 West Thomas Road, Suite 250 Phoenix, AZ 85013
https://give.supportbarrow.org/give/285530/#!/donation/checkout