WEST BEND
Sherry Lee Witt
Nov. 1, 1953 — Aug. 5, 2020
Sherry Lee Witt, age 66 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend surrounded by her family. Sherry was born on November 1, 1953, in Milwaukee to Joyce (Lawrence) and George Witt, Jr. Sherry worked at Schwaabe in the Sales Department for many years. She loved her kitties. Those Sherry leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Todd Witt; two sisters, Charlene Jensen and Christie (John) Nummerdor; one brother, Bruce (Lynda) Witt; two aunts, three uncles, many nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her son, George Hebert; brother-in-law Stephen Jensen; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service for Sherry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095). Inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield following the service.
Sherry’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Sherry’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kathy Hospice for the loving care they provided.
