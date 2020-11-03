WEST BEND
Sherry M. McNamara
Aug. 5, 1969 - Nov. 1, 2020
Sherry M. McNamara (nee Moll), 51, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on August 5, 1969, to Richard Moll and Arlene Furseth in Beaver Dam. She attended Waupun High School and graduated from Mayville High School. Sherry attended a few different colleges and received her Bachelors of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She worked as a camerawoman for ‘Discover Wisconsin’ and Cheesehead Television and traveled with Green Bay Packers during the 1998 Super Bowl year. Sherry enjoyed her time spent in Canada and loved to travel. She had a passion for photography and enjoyed taking pictures and collecting them. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching Brett’s sporting events. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Sherry leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Dennis McNamara; her son, Brett McNamara; a sister, Julie (Ron) Freitag; a brother, Ray Moll; a stepbrother, Michael (Linette) Furseth; stepsister, Carla (Rob) Venable; her father, Richard Moll; her mother, Arlene (Walt) Furseth; her father- and mother-in-law, Dennis Sr. and Reva McNamara; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service in remembrance of Sherry will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kraemer Cancer Center at Froedtert Hospital West Bend in Sherry’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cheng, nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital West Bend and Froedtert Cancer Center in Milwaukee, Horizon Home Care & Hospice, and her aunt Barb Fernandez for all her help and loving care, and neighbors, friends, and family for all their support during the past three months.
