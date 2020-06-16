Sherry Williams, 57
After graduating from high school, Sherry attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison for two years while majoring in biology. She then transferred to UW-Milwaukee. While attending UW-M she worked part time in the old Oriental Drug Store. She lived in and loved the East Side of Milwaukee. It was there that she met Franz Schermer, the love of her life. They were married at the Villa Terrace Art Center on the shores of Lake Michigan.
After her graduation from UWM, Sherry taught high school biology in Waukegan, Ill., for two years, after which she taught at Riverside High School in Milwaukee. Sherry spent several summers at the University of Michigan Biological Station in Northern Michigan. She received her master’s degree from the University of Michigan.
When Sherry was offered a job at Homestead High School, she and Franz moved to a home on the Milwaukee River in the Town of Grafton. It was here that her two sons, Zach and Ian, were born. When the family outgrew the house, they moved to a larger home, which was still in the Town of Grafton. Sherry enjoyed working in the garden and flower beds which surrounded her home.
Sherry was devoted to teaching biology, honors biology, and AP biology at Homestead. She made many close friends who dearly loved her and all that she brought to education. Her students always appreciated her vast knowledge of the material, and the way that she could take an extremely difficult subject and put it into a language that high school students could understand. She was an advocate for students who struggled in school. They found solace in her room, and her door was always open before and after school for those students needing a place to feel welcomed. Sherry retired from Homestead High School in 2020.
Before retiring, Sherry and Franz made one more move to a smaller house in the village of Grafton. They did extensive remodeling and turned it into Sherry’s pride and joy. She often said how much she cherished living in her cozy house. It was here that Sherry entered hospice care and her sons came back to help with her care. She couldn’t state enough how proud she was of her sons and how much she appreciated all of their help.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Franz Schermer; sons, Zach and Ian; her parents, Lester and Faye Williams (Grafton); sisters Julie (Mark) Difonzo (Elm Grove) and Amy (Michael) Krzoska (Hugo, MN); niece, Katie; nephews Alex, James, and David; and brother-in-law Charles. She is further survived by many dear colleagues and friends.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to the Aurora Grafton Cancer Center in memory of Sherry Williams.