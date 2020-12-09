WEST BEND
Shirley A. Dreher (nee Kohler)
Jan. 25, 1931 — Dec. 5, 2020
Shirley A. Dreher (nee Kohler), 89, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord and to join her husband, Allen, on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
She was born on January 25, 1931 to the late Peter and Rosaline (nee Pflum) Kohler in Kewaskum. On May 2, 1953, she was united in marriage to Allen Dreher at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Shirley worked in the consumer service department at Regal Ware for many years until retirement. After retirement, Shirley and Allen moved to Ocala, FL in 1990 and were members of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Shirley returned to Wisconsin in 2006 and was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.
Those Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory include her six children, Pam (Rex) Bindrich, Patti (John) Fischer, Kris (Larry) Morenzien, Jenny (Bret) Warner, Lynn (Randy) Gust and Bruce (Debbie) Dreher; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Paula (Frank) Kutz; a brother, Paul (Ruth) Kohler; many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Allen Dreher, and daughter-in-law, Kim Dreher.
Due to the current circumstances, no service will be held.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Samaritan Health Center and Kathy Hospice for all their help and care, especially during the difficult time of the quarantine.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.