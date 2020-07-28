FOND DU LAC
Shirley A. Hartmann
Oct. 17, 1934 — July 23, 2020
Shirley A. Hartmann, 85, of Fond du Lac and formerly of Mayville passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Meadows in Fond du Lac.
No formal services will take place.
Shirley was born on October 17, 1934 to Walter and Eleanora (Krause) Dunst in West Bend. She was a graduate of West Bend High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Francis P. Hartmann on August 22, 1953, in Theresa. Shirley enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. She liked to read, play board games and loved spending time with her family. Shirley enjoyed her time she spent at The Meadows.
She is survived by four daughters, Sheila (Robert) Boeder and their children, Amanda, Shawn (Sarah), Brittany (Rick), and Brooke (Nicholas); Cynthia (Glenn) Rhode and their children, Alex and Aaron; Sandra (Daniel Anderson) Velasco and her children with Al Velasco, Santana and Xavier; and Patricia Derge and her children, Haley and Macaulay; one son, Thomas (Nancy) Hartmann and their children, Bradley and Krystal; and a foster daughter, Darlene Dietzler. She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren and many family friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis; one brother, Walter; and one sister, Audrey Carter.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.