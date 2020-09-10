SLINGER
Shirley E. Jung
Oct. 2, 1938 — Sept. 8, 2020
Shirley E. Jung (nee Lehn), 81, of Slinger, formerly from Boltonville area, found peace on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.
She was born on October 2, 1938, to the late Peter and Freida (nee Opper) Lehn in Slinger. She graduated from Slinger High School. On August 23, 1958, she was united in marriage to Vernon H. Jung Sr. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. She worked at various jobs over the years, but being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother gave her the most pride and joy. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church; her faith was very important to her. Shirley enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, word search puzzles, and going up north with family She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and her door was open to everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Steven (Christine) Jung, Vernon Jung Jr., David (Stephanie) Jung, and Christine Meyer; 10 grandchildren, Nathan Jung, Amanda (Zach) Cvikel, Paul Jung, Hillary (Colin) Chase, John Jung, Jessica (Matt) Bottoni, Sara (Zach) Groeschel, Earl (Samantha) Meyer III, Angelica (Eric) Wachdorf, and Bryan (Amber) Meyer; 11 great grandchildren; her sister, Nancy (Marlin) Lindert; son-in-law, Jeffery Klister; Mindy Langman; many brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon H. Jung Sr.; son-in-law, Earl Meyer Jr.; her granddaughter, Morgan Meyer; two sisters, Mildred (George) Donahue and Bernice Lehn; and two brothers, Frederick “Fritz” Lehn and Gregory (Maxine) Lehn; and many other relatives and friends.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family Mass will be held. A celebration of life for Shirley will be held at a future date.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Serenity Villa, Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee and West Bend for all their love and compassionate care.
