Shirley K. Kreiter
Oct. 2, 1926 — Oct. 8, 2020
Shirley K. Kreiter (nee Roesler), 94, of West Bend died peacefully on October 8, 2020 at The Waterford at West Bend assisted living facility. She was born on October 2, 1926 to Edwin and Charlotte (Hartkopf) Roesler in Milwaukee. She married Roger Kreiter on May 31, 1947. Roger passed away on April 10, 2007. Survivors include sons Jeff (Kay) Kreiter of West Bend and Joe (Linda) Kreiter of Jackson; grandchildren Joe (Melissa) Kreiter of Campbellsport and their children Kennadee, Grayson, and Kaden Keller; Jackie (Dale) Malecha of West Bend and their children Jackson, Colton and Brent; Ryan (Maria) Kreiter of Franklin and their children Luc, Logan, Harvey and Zackary; Laurie (Mike) Bertrand of Pewaukee and their children Autumn and Megan; and Rick (Ashley) Kreiter of Fond du Lac and their children Rowan, Griffin and Myles. She is further survived by a sister, Gladys Griffin, special friends Paula and Leroy Schmitz, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Kreiter, a daughter, Claudia Kreiter, brothers Lloyd (Jean) Roesler, Gordan (Dolores) Roesler, and brother-in-law John Griffin.
Shirley was a talented artist, and her many paintings remain as a cherished memory.
A special thanks to the compassionate staff at The Waterford at West Bend and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Shirley.
Per Shirley’s wishes, no formal service will be held.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com