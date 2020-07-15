WEST BEND
Shirley M. Weston
Feb. 15, 1938 — July 2, 2020
Shirley M. Weston (nee Asmus) of West Bend passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020, at the age of 82 years. She was born on February 15, 1938, in West Bend to Albert and Leona (nee Ewert) Asmus and was raised in West Bend. Shirley graduated from West Bend High School and later married Burke Weston and began her family. She had been employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital, was a self-employed seamstress and had worked at the West Bend Company, and had been a telephone operator years ago. Her interests were bowling, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, bingo with her friends and her card club. Shirley was a member of St John’s Women’s Guild and choir, Interfaith volunteer and Senior Center volunteer.
Shirley is survived by her children; daughter-in-law Kathy Weston, Gary (Van), Jon, Cheryl (Barry) Plautz, Scott, Rick (Judy), Kris (Greg) Maas and Janine (Kevin) Lemke. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burke; son Steven; sister and brother-in-law Millie (Jim) Reinke; sister and brother-in-law Pauleene (Delbert) Schmidt; brothers Carl, Ralph and Otto Ewert; brother and sister-in-law Ray and Eloyse Asmus; and grandson David Lemke.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with the Rev. Michael Schram presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Inurnment will be at Washington County Memorial Park following the service.
The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and to the nursing staff at New Perspectives for all their care for Shirley.
Memorials to the charity of your choice are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.