HARTFORD
Stephanne E. Zingsheim
Oct. 29, 1963 — Sept. 30, 2020
Stephanne E. Zingsheim (nee Trotter), age 56 of Hartford, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She endured a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her body was ravaged but her spirit untouched.
Stephanne was born October 29, 1963, in Beaver Dam, to Karen S. (nee Kaiser) and James F. Trotter. She graduated Hartford Union High School, class of 1981. She was united in marriage to John J. Zingsheim on December 11, 1999. Stephanne was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. She enjoyed birds (especially blue jays), traveling, bartending at Dave’s Lanes, and baby-sitting countless wonderful children over the years. Stephanne was incredibly selfless and loved her family endlessly. Stephanne was a pivotal person in the lives of many and especially to her nieces and nephews, Amber (Kam) Koplitz, Melissa Otte, Lauren Otte, Taylor Kuehl, and Briar Trotter, and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Kennedy, Reagan, TJ, and Tayanna. Her proudest time was spent with her cherished grandchildren, Ava and Roman.
Stephanne is survived by her loving husband, John; loving children, Leah Schoenberger, Samantha Schoenberger, Courtney Zingsheim, and Mitchell Zingsheim; cherished grandchildren, Ava Orr and Roman Bungert; dear siblings, Victoria Otte and Bryan (Michelle) Trotter; and dear siblings- in-law Karen (Maurice) Frey, Gerald (Nancy) Zingsheim, Mary (Fred) Gahl, Jane Gehring, Roy Zingsheim, Alan Zingsheim, and Rose Zingsheim. She is further survived by many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dear grandma, Bernice Kaiser; parents; parents-in-law, Melvin and Imelda Zingsheim; sister-in-law, Diane Lujan; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Zingsheim and William “Skippy” Gehring.
Funeral services for Stephanne will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (1001 Center Street Hartford, WI 53027) with Pastor Jeremy Husby officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 1:30-3:45 p.m.
Private interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in Stephanne’s memory are appreciated to the Pink Pumpkin Run, in care of John Zingsheim.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.