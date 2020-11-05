WEST BEND
Stephen Robert Lombard
Dec. 18, 1989 - Aug. 24, 2020
Stephen Robert Lombard, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1989, in West Bend to Steve Lombard and Dawn (nee Winter) Fritz. Stephen enjoyed fishing, going up north to Little Green Lake, football especially his favorite team the Vikings, shooting pool and his animals, especially Bowser his cat. He loved listening to music and being with his family and friends.
Stephen struggled with many obstacles in life. He went to speak at Slinger High School regarding his struggles with addiction in hopes that his story would impact others in a positive way. He was the type of person who would take his shirt off his back to help others. Stephen always kept his family on their toes; everyone that knew Stephen knew him by his smirk and chuckle. He will be greatly missed.
Stephen is survived by his parents; sister, Amanda; stepdad Keith Fritz; stepbrother Michael Fritz; grandparents Robert (Barbara) Winter and James (Joanne) Lombard; aunts and uncles Carrie (William) Gresbach, Mark (Tina) Lombard, Lisa Lombard; cousins, Meghan and Samuel Retzlaff, Jeff and Amber Benke and Tara (Jacob) Mantanez, Kevin Lombard. He is further survived by a special friend, Myndi Hanstad, and her children Autumn and Hunter, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be at a later date for Stephen.
A special thank-you to the Jackson Police Department and the Washington County detectives for their diligence.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.