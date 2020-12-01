Steve E. Hoogester, 65
Steve E. Hoogester of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the result of a hunting accident on Washington Island. He was 65 years old.
Steve was born November 7, 1955, and raised in Germantown by his parents, Harvey E. and Beatrice (nee Pries) Hoogester. After graduating from Germantown High School in 1973, Steve studied law enforcement at MATC, graduating in 1975. Being with the police force was a heartfelt calling for Steve, and he was a proud employee of the West Bend Police Department, first as an officer in 1978 and retired at the rank of lieutenant in 2011 after serving for 34 years.
On September 21, 1975, Steve was united in marriage to his best friend, Cindy Reuter in Cedarburg, and celebrated 45 years this year.
Steve was dedicated to serving his neighbors, as well as staying active and giving back to his community. After his retirement, he continued working as a driver for Washington County Share Ride Taxi Service, as well as Bits and Pieces Floral. In 2013, he was elected to the West Bend Common Council, and in 2019 was appointed acting mayor of West Bend.
He was a proud member of Elevate, the West Bend Hog Chapter, Sons of the Legion and the West Bend Moose Lodge.
An avid outdoorsman, Steve loved hunting and fishing with his sons, grandchildren and friends. They took countless trips deer hunting on Washington Island, and bird hunting in North Dakota, ice fishing in Minnesota, and fishing on Lake Michigan. A Wisconsin sports fan, he also enjoyed riding his Harley with Cindy, bowling, celebrating Christmas, and being with his family.
His strong work ethic, determined spirit, straightforward approach and desire to be fair and just made him a leader, mentor and friend to many. His legacy lives on in his family, those he worked with, and the countless lives he impacted in his community. Even in his death, Steve continues to serve through his donation to the American Tissue Services Foundation.
Steve is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Cindy, and their sons: Scott (Heather) Hoogester of Batavia and Tom (Melissa) Hoogester of West Bend. He is further survived by his grandchildren whom he adored: Kenzie, Tyler, Ryken and Brynnlee; mother Hilde (Jeff) Johnson; sister Ingrid Metz; sisters-in-law: Sharon (John) Tomlin, Teri (Brian) Scheunemann and Shelley (Tom) Krueger; special godsons Jason, Steven and Jake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandy, grandparents, parents-in-law Dorothy and Harold Reuter, and nephews Bradley and Bryan Formella.
Funeral Services celebrating Steve’s life were held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the West Bend High School Fieldhouse, 1305 E. Decorah Road, in West Bend with Pastor Adam Baker officiating. Police honors were provided by the West Bend Police Department and Honor Guard. The family received guests at the high school on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Guests were required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/stevehoogester.
Steve will be laid to rest at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Steve’s name.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls is serving the family. Please visit www.wenigfh.com to leave online condolences.