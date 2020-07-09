Steven Jerome Ziegelbauer
June 14, 1956 — July 4, 2020
Steven Jerome Ziegelbauer was born on June 14, 1956 in West Bend. Steven passed away on July 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother Rita Ziegelbauer and his sister Nancy (Roman) Faber. He is preceded in death by his father Wilbert Ziegelbauer. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephew, great niece, great nephew and his friends.
Steven attended St. Mary's Catholic School. He then attended Silverbrook Middle School and graduated from West Bend East High School. Steven worked over 40 years in the maintenance department at Samaritan Health Center and enjoyed his time there.
Exploring the outdoors and campgrounds was something Steven enjoyed. Steven loved to explore casinos as well. He enjoyed playing card games and he was especially good at Sheepshead. He loved playing video games with his nieces/nephew and loved making jokes. His wonderful personally will be greatly missed by everyone.
Per Steven’s request, there will not be a funeral or a church Mass. Memorial donations can be made in Steven’s name to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception in West Bend.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences.