Sue M. Wernecke, 87
Sue Marcia (nee Sayer) Wernecke of Mequon was born to eternal life on June 16, 2020, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Laura Sayer, and sister, Patricia. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill; her children, Bill (Susan) Wernecke, Clark (Melissa Grzybowski) and Trish (Bob) Juranitch. She was grandmother of Ellen (Dan), Claire (Ben), Chloe, Max (Karina), Jackson, Laura, Honor, Arden and Raymond. She is further survived by sister-in-law Mary Goeks. Sue grew up in Wausau, loved Crab Lake and started the tradition of Werneckes at Camp Manito-wish, leaving her legacy on the pavilion there. She graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in 1954 and cherished her Gamma Phi Beta friends. Sue was active for many years in the American Field Service (AFS), sending her own kids and grandkids abroad as well as hosting many AFS students. She was a lifelong Girl Scout, contributing her leadership to the Manitou Council and loved gathering her 50-year-old Troop 408 for a luncheon every Christmas. She loved any kind of fishing, travel, reading and most of all her family. She was grateful for the wonderful bridge partners and dining companions at Newcastle Place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Manito-wish (P.O. Box 246, Boulder Junction, WI 54512) or St. Christopher’s Church (7845 N. River Road, River Hills, WI 53217). Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later time.
