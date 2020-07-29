Susan Jane Gumm
May 15, 1936 — July 26, 2020
Susan Jane Gumm entered peacefully into life everlasting on July 26, 2020. Sue was born on May 15, 1936, to Harold and Alice Leiser. She was a 1954 graduate of West Bend High School. She attended Carroll College and finished her associate’s degree at the University of Wisconsin Washington County. She married the love of her life Donald Gumm (Gummy) on June 18, 1955. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. She worked for many years as an aide at West Bend East High School, where her maternal influence guided the lives of many. However, her primary focus in life was raising and caring for her three children.
Family was very important to Sue. She enjoyed her many travels including cruises to South America, Europe and Alaska, as well as her Door County time with her mom and daughter in the summers, dinners out, and holiday gatherings. One of her favorite family memories was living on Big Cedar Lake. She loved to read, play bridge, go for walks, and spend time with her friends at Planet Fitness. She loved cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers and traveled to root on her team in Hawaii, California and Las Vegas. More importantly, she loved cheering on all high school sports, noticeably. Everyone recognized her loud “Leiser voice.”
Sue was very much a people person and was accepting of everyone. She always put everyone before herself. A big hugger, Sue always had a hug for everyone. After all, her license plate was “1HUG4U.”
Her faith meant everything to her, and she was very involved in St. James Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don Gumm. She is also survived by her children Mark (Kathy) Gumm, Ellen (Bob) Feller; grandchildren, Amanda, Cody (Elise), Lauren, Devin (Sammy), Haley, Alyssa and Adam; her daughter-in-law Karleen; her sister, Barb (John) Pephens; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alice, and son Michael.
A private family service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on August 8. A celebration of her life will held at a later date when we can all be together and share memories of this wonderful human being.
A private family service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on August 8. A celebration of her life will held at a later date when we can all be together and share memories of this wonderful human being.