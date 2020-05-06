JACKSON
Sydney M. ‘Syd’ Smith
Dec. 22, 1932 — May 4, 2020
Sydney M. “Syd” Smith of Jackson died peacefully trusting in his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 87 years old.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with social distancing being observed and then graveside services will be held at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. Special thank-yous from Syd’s family to Dr. John Burfeind, Dr. Johnstone and the staff and doctors at Froedtert St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend for their loving care. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Syd was born in Sault Ste Marie, Mich., on December 22, 1932, the son of Harry and Ollie (nee Palmer) Smith. He served during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army.
Syd’s schooling was at Bethany Lutheran College and Northern Michigan University for his bachelor’s degree in teaching. He taught at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church & School for many years. He worked at Cedar Lake Home and Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School until his retirement.
Syd is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathryn (nee Borgschatz); sisters-inlaw Rhoda Kosanke, Dorothy Rusch and Muriel (Robert) Most; brother-in-law Richard Reese; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lyndell (the late John) Kanzler; sister-in-law Eunice Reese; and brothers in-law the Rev. Frederic Kosanke and Leonard Rusch.