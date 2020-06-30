Talita G. Manthei, 96
Talita Manthei, of Cedarburg, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, at the age of 96 years.
Talita was born in Red Wing, Minnesota, on June 17, 1924, the daughter of the late Edward Plevke and the late Martha (nee Wobschall) Plevke. She was later united in marriage to Delmar Manthei on August 12, 1945. Together their marriage was blessed with eight children.
Talita was a longtime active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. She had a zest for life, and her family meant everything to her throughout her many years as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Talita is survived by her children: James (Mary) Manthei, Teresa Anderson, Thomas (Sue) Manthei, Sarah (Larry) Prom, Jonathan (Robin) Manthei, Sheila (Dale) Rzentkowski, and Michael Manthei; grandchildren: Rebecca, William (Dawn), Benjamin (Amy), Brian, Staci, Melissa, Craig, Kelly (Heath), Katherine, Michael (Jennifer), Alex, and April; and great-grandchildren: Peter, Patrick, Kiersten, Hunter, Camden, Blake, Taylor, and Kaden. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Talita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delmar Manthei; son Timothy Manthei; three brothers, and one sister.
Talita will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Delmar, at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside committal will take place for family and close friends, with the Rev. Brent Halverson presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Manthei family.