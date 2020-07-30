WEST BEND
Terry Dean Finke
May 16, 1960 — July 20, 2020
On Monday, July 20, 2020, Terry Dean Finke, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 60.
Terry was born on May 16, 1960, to Donald and Virginia Finke (nee Coulter). Terry was raised in West Bend, where he made some of his favorite childhood memories on his dirt bike while out on the trails. Throughout his life he worked at many machinery shops and he gained many skills that he was always willing to put to use for those in his life. On May 26, 2012, he married Lisa Ann Mertz. Together they have two children, his son Jeremy Finke and stepdaughter Keri Ann Jones (nee Carlson).
Terry didn’t struggle with socializing. He made conversations memorable, which led to many friendships along the way. He also enjoyed the company of his pets. Terry would often be found outside with his three dogs and two cats beside him as he did yard work. It was never considered a chore to Terry to be caught in the yard as he loved to be outside. Some of his favorite days in the yard were spent with Keri, Corey and his grandkids hosting cookouts! Terry seemed to have just one mission on his mind and that was to spread daily laughter around those he loved, and that he did! He was also an avid music lover and when the right moment approached, you could find yourself entertained by “Big T” as the classic rock consumed him. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and mother, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; two children, Jeremy Finke and Keri Ann Jones; son-inlaw, Corey Jones; four grandchildren, Maleik, Jada, Jasmine, and Braeylyn; two brothers, Richard (Cathy) Finke and Michael (LaJeanne) Finke; among many others, including his three sisters-in-laws, Cindy, Tammy, and Corinna; nieces, nephews and plenty of friends who he held close to his heart.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Regner Park, located at 800 N. Main St., West Bend, WI 53090. Celebration of life will begin at 2 o’clock p.m. and end at 6 o’clock p.m. under the Kiwanis pavilion. Flowers and donations may be sent or brought to the Kiwanis Pavilion as well and are very much appreciated.
I also want to take a moment of appreciation for my dear friend Sharon Backhaus. Without her generosity of providing me with unconditional support in my time of need, I wouldn’t have been able to successfully arrange this service.