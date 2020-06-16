MADISON/WEST BEND
The Rev. Francis E. (Frank) Turpin
June 4, 1933 — June 9, 2020
The Reverend Francis E. Turpin, age 87, of Madison, passed away on June 9, 2020, following a devastating stroke. Francis was born in Albany, N.Y., on June 4, 1933, to Hyatt and Isabelle Turpin. He grew up in Earlton, N.Y., near Albany. Francis met the love of his life, Virginia Hale, at Greenville Central School in Greenville, N.Y.. Francis and Virginia continued to date through college, and they were married in 1953. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, Francis enrolled at Andover Newton Theological School in Newton Center outside of Boston, where he earned his Master of Divinity degree. Francis was called to minister at 7 churches including: Round Top United Methodist Church in Round Top, N.Y.; Gaylord Community Church, Gaylord, Kansas; Cambridge Congregational UCC Church in Cambridge, Neb.; yoked UCC churches of Cortland and Hallam, Neb.; First Congregational United Church of Christ of Athens, Mich.; and Emanuel’s United Church of Christ in Holgate, Ohio.
Following his retirement in 1998, Francis and Virginia returned to their roots in upstate New York for a short time before moving to the Cedar Ridge Community in West Bend, in January 2000 where they remained for the next nineteen years. Francis and Virginia became active members of Immanuel’s United Church of Christ in West Bend, where they enjoyed being a part of a progressive, socially minded congregation.
A lover of music, Francis enjoyed playing the recorder and singing in the choir. He also enjoyed woodworking, photography and was an avid reader. Francis could engage anyone in a conversation about current events or religion. He was a supportive listener, a man with an easy demeanor, and a very kind heart, and his family meant everything to him.
Francis was predeceased by his parents, Hyatt and Isabelle (Eldred) Turpin; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Lou Turpin. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Virginia; children Mark (Bonnie), Maple Grove, MN; Paul (Dorie), Madison; Karen (Len Abbeduto), Torrance, CA; and Elaine (Ken) Muntz, Holgate, Ohio; grandchildren Michael (Sara), Matthew (Kristen) and Hannah Turpin, Bethany (Tirupan) Mandal, Lucas Turpin, James Abbeduto, Kevin and Lindsey Muntz; and great-grandchildren Devin, Julia and Nathan Turpin; brother William Turpin and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for immediate family has been held. Friends and family may donate to Immanuel’s UCC India mission program https://joyfuljourneys-inc.org/ or other charitable organization of the donor’s choice.
Full notice and condolences at https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/listings. A memorial service will be held in West Bend at a later date.