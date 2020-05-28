The Rev. Michael P. Dineen, 96

With hope in the resurrection, we commend to the Lord, Reverend Michael Patrick Dineen, who died on May 19, 2020, at the age of 96. Fr. Michael was born on a dairy farm in Mequon and in his youth took a great interest in dairy farming and received many awards in his 10 years as a 4-H member and junior leader. He went to Messmer High School and from there enrolled at St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary.
Fr. Michael was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Reverend Roman Atkielski, auxiliary bishop, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, on May 28, 1949, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee. He was appointed to his first assignment on August 9, 1949 to serve as an assistant at St. Clement Parish, Sheboygan. He later served as an associate pastor at Holy Rosary, St. Agnes and St. Matthias in Milwaukee, St. John Vianney, Brookfield, and St. Patrick’s, Elkhorn.
In 1954, he was asked by Archbishop Albert Gregory Meyer to assume the role of executive secretary of the National Catholic Rural Life Conference. He served in that position for ten years and then became the publisher and editor of Country Beautiful Magazine and Books, the publishing arm of The National Catholic Rural Life Conference. During his time at Country Beautiful, Fr. Michael edited and published over 100 books, all of which are registered in the Library of Congress.
Fr. Michael continued his interest in rural life when he was assigned three rural parishes in the La Crosse Diocese serving St. Mary’s Ridge, St. Augustine’s in Norwalk, and St. Patrick’s in Mauston. While in La Crosse, Fr. Michael developed an interest in caring for the sick and became a certified chaplain. His most favorite pastoral assignment was at Kenosha Hospital and Medical Center where he served as director of Pastoral Care for over 15 years.
Fr. Michael retired at the age of 75 and returned to Sheboygan. He was the assisting priest at Immaculate Conception and Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parishes. During his retirement he served as Volunteer Chaplain at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan and as a continually active Chaplain of The Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Rosary Council, 722.
One of Fr. Michael’s missions in his senior priest days was to be present and active at Christ Child Academy in Sheboygan. He spent many hours, teaching, supporting, and participating in its activities and especially in its mission to fulfill the mandate of Jesus: “Let the little children come unto me.”
In his retirement he continued his love for the land, growing and cultivating his beautiful rose garden. He was active unto the very final days of priesthood, some 71 years, serving a multitude of parishes.
Fr. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Dineen; brothers, Charles Jr., Robert, Gerald and John, and his sister, Grace Bueno. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Swan Baehler; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins, longtime personal assistant, Kimberly Wendt, who acted as an angel of mercy; along with members of Hospice Care and countless friends and parishioners that he ministered to.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a private Mass of Christian burial following appropriate safe distancing protocols will be celebrated.
A memorial fund has been established in the name of the Reverend Michael Dineen for Christ Child Academy, 2722 Henry St., Sheboygan, WI 53081.
