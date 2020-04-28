HARTFORD
The Rev. Walter J. Oelhafen
October 5, 1939 — April 24, 2020
The Rev. Walter J. Oelhafen of Hartford was called to meet his Savior, Jesus, on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Walter was born in Winner, S.D., on October 5, 1939, to the late Rev. Walter J. and Gertrude (nee Lazar) Oelhafen Sr. He attended elementary school at St. John’s Lutheran School in Montello and graduated from Northwestern Prep and Northwestern College in Watertown. He received his theological degree from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon in 1966. He dedicated his life to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He began his ministry at St. John Lutheran Church in Tappen, N.D. (three years), and continued his ministry at Grace Lutheran Church in Flint, Mich. (41 years), and concluded his ministry at Emmanuel Lutheran Church (four years) in Hartford. Throughout his ministry he served on various district boards in the WELS.
Walter is survived by his wife, Gretchen (nee Boldt) Oelhafen. Their marriage was blessed with two children: the Rev. Scott (Christine) Oelhafen of Waukesha and Kris (Rev. Peter) Lindemann of Egg Harbor; seven grandchildren: Stephen, Katherine, Hannah Oelhafen, Jason (Anika) Lindemann, Jared (Maggie), Joanis and Jackson Lindemann; sisters: Julia (Robert) Averbeck, and Lois (Bruce) Bence-Ehlke. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Wellington Place in Hartford, Seasons Hospice of Wisconsin, and his pastors at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford.
Due to Wisconsin’s “Safer-at-Home” quarantine order, a private committal will be held at Union Cemetery in Slinger with a Christian memorial service held later.
Instead of flowers, those wishing to make an expression of sympathy may make a memorial contribution either to Grace Lutheran Church, 2526 Corunna Road, Flint, MI 48503, or to Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center Street, Hartford, WI 53027.
Rev. 2:10 — ... be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.
