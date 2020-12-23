JACKSON
Theodore “Ted” A. Mueller
June 9, 1941 - Dec. 21, 2020
Theodore “Ted” A. Mueller, 79, of Jackson was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Kathy Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 9, 1941, to the late Theodore and Marie (nee Gundrum) Mueller Sr. in Allenton. He graduated from Slinger High School in 1959. He honorably served in the United States Army National Guard. Ted did his basic training at Camp McCoy and in 1961 was called in for the Berlin Crisis. In 1966 he was honorably discharged. On October 6, 1962, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Bernice Breuer, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Ted worked as a carpenter for 14 years and then worked at Fleet Farm for 20 years until retirement. He loved his job and the people who came to him to find an item for them. In retirement, he worked part time at Habitat for Humanity. Ted was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic church and the American Legion Post 36. He enjoyed woodworking, biking, playing cards, going for walks, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. Ted enjoyed his dogs, Peter, Mike, and Joey. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Ted leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Bernice Mueller; four children, Daniel (Donna) Mueller, Gary Mueller, Robert “Bob” Mueller, and Rick (Kim) Mueller; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Erica, Dana, Morgan, MacKenize, Marissa, Ryan, Cory, and Kaylee Mueller; five sisters, Anna Mae Reinders, Beverly (Steve) Styve, Lavern (Gene) Kauper, Bonnie (Don) Yogerst, and Dorothy (Harry) Bitz; a brother, David (Chris) Mueller; three sisters-in-law, Esther Hofmaier, Dorothy Schmidt, and Shirley DeGrave; a brother-in-law, Ralph (Karen) Breuer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jim Mueller; a brother, Robert Mueller; three brothers-in-law, Merle Hofmaier, Herbie Schmidt, and Edward DeGrave; and his father and mother-in-law, Sylvester and Marie Breuer.
A private family service in remembrance of Ted will be held. The service will be recorded and posted on the funeral home website afterward.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Kathy Hospice for all their loving tender care, and support.
Memorials in Ted’s name to Kathy Hospice or St. Mary’s Catholic Church West Bend are appreciated by the family.
