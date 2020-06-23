Theresa Lynn Sturdivant
Theresa Lynn Sturdivant passed away June 18, 2020, at the age of 61. She was the daughter of George and Eileen Sturdivant. Terry was a quilt maker and loved to knit and crochet. She was an avid writer with one published short story and had finished a novel. She had a BA in Arts in English from UW-Milwaukee. She is survived by her mother, Eileen Sturdivant; her son Jarrod (Beth) Leitzke and Alex (Heather) Leitzke, and her four grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Richard) Belyeu; brothers Joseph (Vicki), Michael, and Anthony (Kim). She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, George Sturdivant.
The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, June 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home — Hartford. Memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Private interment.
The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses of Aurora Cancer Center of Grafton and the hospice nurses.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home — Hartford is serving the family.