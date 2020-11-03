ST. LAWRENCE
Thomas A. ‘Tom’ Schellinger
Aug. 28, 1931 - Oct. 29, 2020
Thomas A. Schellinger 'Tom' age 89 of St. Lawrence passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Serenity Villa of Slinger. He is the beloved husband of the late Florence.
Tom was born on August 28, 1931, in Hartford to the late Henry and Olive. He is survived by his children Jean Llanas, Michael (Gina), Ted (Jenny) and Beth ÒBetsyÓ (Troy) Modschiedler; grandchildren Devin (Lindsey), Daniella Llanas, Austin (Lauren), Taylor, Ryan, Kyle and Katelyn Schellinger, Michael (Amanda), Mason and Dustin Modschiedler; great -grandchildren Evan and Ava Modschiedler. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Irene Schellinger and Arlene Wolf, brothers-in-law Werner and Jerry (Donna) Wolf, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert (the late Bernida) and Fritz Schellinger; brothers-in-law Wally, Gib (the late Rosie), Marcy (the late Rita); and sisters-in-law Betty (the late Herman) Doll, Rosie (the late Jerry) Wolf, Lucille (the late Gerald) Lofy and Carol Wolf.
Visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Sunday, November 8, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Highway 175, St Lawrence at 3 p.m.. the Very Rev. Fr. Rick Stoffel to officiate. Private interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Tom enjoyed woodworking, fishing and long walks in the woods but mostly spending time with his family and especially grandchildren.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-673-9500.